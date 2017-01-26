Hadley resentencing continued

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

Hope for preemies as artificial womb helps tiny lambs grow

Hope for preemies as artificial womb helps tiny lambs grow

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Surprise! Johnny Depp appears as Jack Sparrow on Disney ride

Surprise! Johnny Depp appears as Jack Sparrow on Disney ride

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

The Port St. Lucie teen convicted of killing his parents will continue to wait before a judge reconsiders his sentencing.

In court Thursday, Tyler Hadley's lawyer asked a judge for more time to prepare experts for a new sentencing hearing.

He was 17-years-old when he killed his parents.

Hadley was convicted in 2014 for the murders and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

The state of Florida adopted new sentencing guidelines for juveniles after Hadley's conviction.

Last year an appeals panel ruled the circuit court should reconsider Hadley's life sentences using the new guidelines.

Hadley's next court hearing is scheduled for May.