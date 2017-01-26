Hadley resentencing continued - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hadley resentencing continued

The Port St. Lucie teen convicted of killing his parents will continue to wait before a judge reconsiders his sentencing.

In court Thursday, Tyler Hadley's lawyer asked a judge for more time to prepare experts for a new sentencing hearing.

He was 17-years-old when he killed his parents.

Hadley was convicted in 2014 for the murders and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

The state of Florida adopted new sentencing guidelines for juveniles after Hadley's conviction.

Last year an appeals panel ruled the circuit court should reconsider Hadley's life sentences using the new guidelines.

Hadley's next court hearing is scheduled for May.

 

 

