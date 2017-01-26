Limited edition bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce come to Palm Be - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Limited edition bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce come to Palm Beach

Celebrating the debut of the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac burgers on its menu, McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 limited edition bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce for the first time in the U.S.

A limited quantity of the beloved exclusive Big Mac Special Sauce will be available locally on January 26 at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 3805 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens beginning at 1 p.m., while supplies last.  

Customers are invited to stop by, line up on a first come, first serve basis and say the special code phrase “There’s a Big Mac for That” in order to get a limited-edition bottle.  

Additional details on how and where customers can get their hands on a bottle across the U.S. are available here: http://news.mcdonalds.com/US/news-stories/2016/McDonald-s-USA-to-Give-Away-10-000-Limited-Edition

For customers who aren’t in a location where the bottles are being given away, there will also be a chance to win one by following McDonald’s on Facebook,Instagram or Twitter, as McDonald’s will be hosting a live giveaway across each of these channels on Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Disclaimer: Awarded on a first come, first served basis. Must tell McDonald’s crewperson or designated representative the secret code phrase “There’s a Big Mac for that.” Quantities are limited and may vary by restaurant. 

WHEN:                 Thursday, January 26 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (As supplies last.)

WHERE:              3805 Northlake Blvd.   

                           Palm Beach Gardens

