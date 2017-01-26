Pet of the Week Pena

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Pena. She's a 8-year-old Manx who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Pena:

Hey there. Do you see that spot on my nose? Well that's the perfect place to kiss me! And trust me, you won't want to stop! I'm so loveable and darling you'll want to hug and kiss me all day long. But honestly, I'm such a friendly girl I really do deserve it. I've got a great outgoing personality and all I need is a little encouragement and love and you will see me blossom before your very eyes. I really love affection from my human friends, I’ll even roll around on my back so that you can rub my belly! It’s pretty darn cute, so I’ve been told. I’ve also been told that my tailless hindquarters are cute too, and that I look like an adorable bunny rabbit. So go ahead, fawn over me all you want…for the rest of my life – I won’t mind one bit!

Learn more about Pena here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

