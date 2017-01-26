Nouman Raja house arrest modification denied - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Nouman Raja house arrest modification denied

The former Palm Beach Gardens police officer accused of killing a local musician was denied by a judge to have his house arrest modified during a Thursday hearing.

Nouman Raja has been on house arrest since he was charged in June in connection with the 2015 fatal shooting of Corey Jones.  

 

In a motion filed Friday, Raja seeks to alter the terms of his house arrest to attend an event at his daughter's school. If granted, this wouldn't be the first time Raja's house arrest is altered. 

At the hearing, Corey Jones' step mother addressed the court and called Raja a criminal and murderer. 

State attorneys asked the court to deny Raja's request because they believe he is taking advantage of his house arrest situation. 

The judge agreed with prosecutors and said it could create a slippery slope if the house arrest modification was granted. 

Raja has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge said she would like to set a trial in the case for this summer.

In December, Raja was allowed to be in his backyard and on his patio, for one day only, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The next court hearing in the case has been set for March.

