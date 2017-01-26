Thieves steal iPhones, iPads from PSL stores

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Police are looking for two suspects who stole 7 iPhones and 2 iPads from display cases at 2 Port St. Lucie electronics stores.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 7:10 p.m., the two men entered the store located at 10941 S. US Highway 1 and grabbed the phones, pulling on them until the security cord that tethered them to the display broke.

The suspects then fled the store last seen on foot headed south.

Ten minutes later, the same suspects entered the AT&T store located at 1095 SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

The men again went to the iPhone display area and ran out with 2 iPhone 7's and 2 iPads, after yanking them from the security cords.

The suspects fled on foot headed north on SE Veteran's Memorial Parkway.

Once police were on scene they saw that the suspects were unable to take a third iPad as the theft was prevented by the security cord attached to the tablet.

If you have information about the suspects or this crime, please contact Port St. Lucie police at 772-871-5000.