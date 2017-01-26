McDonald's special sauce offered for thousands

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Giveaway bottles of McDonald's trademark special sauce are being offered for sale online for thousands of dollars, including one listing for $10,000.

To draw customers to McDonald's to buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain on Thursday is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home.

People have snapped them up and are now hawking them on eBay for hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

The giveaway celebrates the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.

McDonald's introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signature Big Mac commercial, touting the burger's components -"Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun."