Bomb threat received at Indian River Co. school

Bomb threat received at Indian River Co. school

GIFFORD, Fla. -- Officials with the Indian River County School District say the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) received a bomb threat for Gifford Middle School in Gifford just before dismissal today.

According to a statement from the District, the school took precautions to ensure student safety while the Sheriff's Office investigated the threat.

IRCSO is directing the dismissal of students beginning with bus riders.

