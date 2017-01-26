Bill introduced to help solve algae crisis

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT
Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...More >>
The Summer of 2016 will always haunt Ed Stout. "Think of not being able to do your job for half of the year."
Stout owns South River Outfitters in Martin County, renting out and selling kayaks.
The algae crisis affected his bottom line so badly he had to dip into his IRA. In 2017 he has a plan. "Have a smaller fleet of kayaks and we're ordering a lot more conservatively."
He says there's also hope in the form of a bill. Florida State Senate President Joe Negron supports a bill that calls for storing water in a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee.
Stout says he's always supported Negron's desire to buy the land south of Lake Okeechobee.
Supporters of the bill say it will reduce discharges by roughly 50 percent.