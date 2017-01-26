Teens charged with sharing child porn online

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) -- Six teenagers in New Jersey who may have been inspired by a movie about crime being legalized for one night a year have been charged with sharing nude photos of other teens online.

The Passaic County prosecutor's office says a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls created social media accounts seeking nude photos. Three boys, ages 14 and 15, provided images of a 13-year-old and two 15-year-old girls without their consent.

The accounts had the name "Purge" in some form as the title. Deputy First Assistant Prosecutor Michael DeMarco says that appears to be a reference to "The Purge" horror film series. Law enforcement elsewhere have reported similar incidents since the first of the three movies were released in 2013.

The six teens face child pornography and invasion-of-privacy charges.