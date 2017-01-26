Person shot, children hurt in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person shot, children hurt in Riviera Beach

One person was shot and two children were injured in connection with a shooting in the 7900 block of Military Trail in Riviera Beach Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

The children had just been picked up from a nearby daycare and were inside a vehicle when they were struck by shattered glass, police said.

They were taken to a hospital.

Police describe the gunshot victim as a 17-year-old male who was riding a bike when he was struck.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue transported that person to the hospital for treatment. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.