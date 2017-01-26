Person shot, children hurt in Riviera Beach

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.More >>
One person was shot and two children were injured in connection with a shooting in the 7900 block of Military Trail in Riviera Beach Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The victim had non-life threatening injuries.
The children had just been picked up from a nearby daycare and were inside a vehicle when they were struck by shattered glass, police said.
They were taken to a hospital.
Police describe the gunshot victim as a 17-year-old male who was riding a bike when he was struck.
Riviera Beach Fire Rescue transported that person to the hospital for treatment.