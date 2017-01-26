Nation's zoos show off their cutest animals - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Nation's zoos show off their cutest animals

Zoos and aquariums nationwide are taking part in a friendly Twitter competition by posting pictures of their cute zoo animals. 

Zoo Miami also joined the fun. 

The "tweet off" started when Smithsonian's Zoo posted a picture on Twitter of their adorable, white, fluffy baby grey seal, just born at the zoo. 

