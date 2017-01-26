Nation's zoos show off their cutest animals

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

Hope for preemies as artificial womb helps tiny lambs grow

Hope for preemies as artificial womb helps tiny lambs grow

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Surprise! Johnny Depp appears as Jack Sparrow on Disney ride

Surprise! Johnny Depp appears as Jack Sparrow on Disney ride

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

Zoos and aquariums nationwide are taking part in a friendly Twitter competition by posting pictures of their cute zoo animals.

Zoo Miami also joined the fun.

The "tweet off" started when Smithsonian's Zoo posted a picture on Twitter of their adorable, white, fluffy baby grey seal, just born at the zoo.

Keeper Erin Stromberg trained gorilla Mandara to voluntarily participate in having her milk expressed. Learn how: https://t.co/jFsfNdC7cN pic.twitter.com/sqvtUiW9Td — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 23, 2017

"Excuse me, can I get in on this, too?" #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/MATHGrJgvI — Elmwood Park Zoo (@ElmwoodParkZoo) January 25, 2017

Welcome this cozy cheetah cub to the #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/vdhUKmyRqa — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 26, 2017

Oh no she didn't! Our baby jaguar Babette just entered a selfie in the #cuteanimaltweetoff. pic.twitter.com/yj12hr8vdk — Tulsa Zoo (@TulsaZoo) January 26, 2017

Ziggy the harbor seal pup just made her debut at the L.A. Zoo yesterday! https://t.co/wfoaul9oh1 #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/tAexF7mZJO — Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 25, 2017

WPTV