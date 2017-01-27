Glades residents fearful of Lake O land proposal

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

If there's anybody that has faith in Belle Glade, it's Patricia Hood.

“I know this community inside and out,” she says. “I know the good bad and the ugly and I appreciate the good bad and the ugly.”

She's lived her life here and volunteers at her church and at a local food pantry, and she's seen that ugly.

“We struggle with life that other people haven't had to struggle with.”

The latest struggle looming on the horizon, the debate in Tallahassee over whether to buy the land south of Lake Okeechobee.

“It would mean an end to the Glades as we know it now,” Hood says.

Pastor Steve Nolin says the move would be a huge economic blow to the mostly rural community.

“If they purchase that land, it most likely will put 600 people out of work,” Nolin says.

He says it's not just sugar mills that will be affected.

“Fertilizer plants, tractor sales, mom and pop stores, grocery stores, every person in Belle Glade, Pahokee, South Bay, they would be affected.

Nolin maintains there's no concrete scientific proof that sending the water South would completely solve the algae bloom issue.

So what IS the solution?

Patricia says it starts with communication - having their voices here heard and rewarding the faith that many loyal people like her have put into this city for generations.

“My only solution is people to open their ears and consider the impact of what we're on the brink of. We don't have anywhere else to turn. We are it. We are the Glades.”