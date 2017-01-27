Friday last day to apply for PBC Choice Programs

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

Friday is the last day in Palm Beach County to apply for a seat in one of the school district’s 300-plus School Choice and career programs.

Students and parents can apply for up to two programs.

The district’s choice program offerings include STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), Dance and Theater, Culinary, Construction and Cyber Security.

Applications for Arts programs at Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts, Bak Middle School of the Arts, Boynton Beach High School’s arts programs and The Conservatory School @ North Palm Beach Symphony Orchestra program for grades 6-8 were due Dec. 2, 2016. Those four programs require an audition as part of the selection process.

Parents are encouraged to apply online, it gives parents priority access to lottery results when they are released in the spring.

Late applications will be accepted after Jan. 27.

However, they will not be included in the March 2017 Choice lottery and will be entered after all applicants in the wait pool have been assigned.

Choice applications are accepted at www.mypbchoiceapp.com. For program descriptions and other information about Choice programs, visit the Department of Choice and Career Options at www.palmbeachschools.org/choiceprograms.