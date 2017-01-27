Tostitos' chip bag will tell you if you're drunk - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tostitos' chip bag will tell you if you're drunk

(NBC) - Just in time for the Super Bowl, Frito-Lay is launching a new chip bag that makes sure you party safely.

It's a limited edition for Tostito chips called the "Party Safe" bag that doubles as a sort of breathalyzer.

The bag is meant to discourage drinking and driving and will even provide partiers with a trace of alcohol on their breath with a $10 Uber code on the day of the big game.

 

The company says it comes equipped with an alcohol sensor that, when breathed into, will turn red if alcohol is detected and green if it's not.

A Frito-Lay spokesperson says the goal is to remove about 25,000 drunk drivers from the roads on Super Bowl Sunday.

