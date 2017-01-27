Tostitos' chip bag will tell you if you're drunk

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

(NBC) - Just in time for the Super Bowl, Frito-Lay is launching a new chip bag that makes sure you party safely.

It's a limited edition for Tostito chips called the "Party Safe" bag that doubles as a sort of breathalyzer.

The bag is meant to discourage drinking and driving and will even provide partiers with a trace of alcohol on their breath with a $10 Uber code on the day of the big game.

The company says it comes equipped with an alcohol sensor that, when breathed into, will turn red if alcohol is detected and green if it's not.

A Frito-Lay spokesperson says the goal is to remove about 25,000 drunk drivers from the roads on Super Bowl Sunday.

Courtesy NBC News Channel