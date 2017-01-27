Man shot in the torso in West Boca - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot in the torso in West Boca

Story Video:

Detectives said a man was shot early Friday morning in suburban Boca Raton.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred in the 22700 block of Tradewind Rd.

Barbera said the victim was shot in the torso area and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at the motive for the shooting is unclear.

