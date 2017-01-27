West Palm Beach mayor delivers State of the City - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm Beach mayor delivers State of the City

West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio delivered the State of the City address Friday morning at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Muoio reviewed last year's success and her plans for the city's future. 

Refresh this page for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.