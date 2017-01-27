President Trump and Britain's Theresa May meet

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit with British Prime Minister Theresa May (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is taking a tougher stance on sanctions on Russia than is President Donald Trump.

Trump was asked at a joint news conference after his White House meeting with May how close the U.S. is to lifting sanctions on Russia over its incursion into Ukraine.

Trump says it is "very early to be talking about that." He says the U.S. looks to have a great relationship with all countries, including Russia.

May says Britain wants to see sanctions remain until a 2015 cease-fire agreement for Ukraine is fully implemented.

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he had a "friendly call" with the Mexican president.

At a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump confirmed he had an hourlong call with President Enrique Pena Nieto (PAYN'-yuh nee-EH'-toh). The call came a day after the Mexican leader cancelled a visit to Washington after Trump moved forward on building a border wall.

Trump reiterated his stance that the US-Mexico border is porous and drugs are making their way into the U.S.

He also vowed to renegotiate American trade deals with Mexico.

1:20 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says President Donald Trump has reaffirmed both countries' "unshakeable commitment" to the NATO military alliance.

Trump had rattled European allies by suggesting NATO is "obsolete" and that the United States might not come to the aid of countries that don't meet targets for their own defense spending.

May's comments after their meeting Friday are meant to put that concern to rest. She says the two also agreed it is important for member countries to "invest properly to face our shared challenges together."

May also says she extended an invitation to visit England on behalf of the queen and that Trump has accepted.

1:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is pledging support for what he calls a "most special relationship" between the U.S. and Britain.

Trump says in a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May it is an honor to have her at the White House as his first official visit from a foreign leader.

He says, "The special relationship between our two countries has been one of the great forces in history" for justice and peace.

He says the U.S. "respects the sovereignty of the British people and their right of self-determination" and says both counties understand "that governments must be responsive to everyday working people."

12:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is showing off a bust of Winston Churchill that decorates the Oval Office as he hosts British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump says "it's a great honor" to have the bust back in the Oval Office. President Barack Obama was criticized for removing the bust of the beloved British prime minister.

May is the first foreign leader to visit since Trump took office last week.

May says it's "an honor" to be at the White House.

The two are expected to hold a joint news conference and lunch later Friday.