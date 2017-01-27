Boynton Beach SunTrust robbed, suspect sought

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
A man robbed the SunTrust Bank branch at 315 South Federal Highway in Boynton Beach Friday morning, according to police.
The robbery happened around 9 a.m.
Police say the suspect wrote a note on a deposit slip and demanded money from a teller.
He left in a white pickup truck with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police describe their suspect as a white male who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and has a thin build. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a black and white hat.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Jennifer Worrell at 732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.