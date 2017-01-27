Juvenile missing in Okeechobee County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Juvenile missing in Okeechobee County

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a runaway juvenile.

Marquavius Tyrece Williams was last seen on Wednesday boarding a bus at high school.

Williams, who is 14, is  5’0” – 5’4” and weighs 100-115 lbs. He has black hair and sometimes wears a white bandana over his head.

If you see him please call Detective Cari Arnold at (863) 763-3117 EXT. 5111. You can refer to case number
17S02039.
  

