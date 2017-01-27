Man struck by gunshot in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man struck by gunshot in West Palm Beach

A man was shot in the 900 block of 5th Street in West Palm Beach Friday.

Police say he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

They did not release his condition.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

