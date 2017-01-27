Family of missing surfer holding on to hope

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

Two Boynton Beach parents refuse to give up hope.

One year ago, Darryl Fornatora disappeared during a trip to the Dominican Republic.

365 days later -- his disappearance remains a mystery.

When we spoke to Nancy and Gilbert Fornatora a year ago, they revealed the last text message they received from their son: "Love you. Probably five hours water time today. Call you tomorrow. Time to crash. Totally spent."

Nancy said Darryl was on a surfing trip when he disappeared. ”If he didn't make the plane, now we don't know what we're dealing with. That unknown is what can be dangerous so we don't know."

Crime Stoppers Republica Dominicana got involved in the case.

Still, that investigation turned up no sign of the Darryl.

In the following months investigators found both Darryl's wallet and cell phone.

The phone was in the car he rented in the Dominican Republic.

His parents later received the cell phone in the mail. They said the person who found it removed Darryl's information and used it as their personal cell phone.

In July, 6 months after Darryl's disappearance, Dominican police officially closed the case, labeling the disappearance as a drowning.

But his family is not giving up hope and has hired private investigators to look into the case.

On a GoFundMe page the family started to help raise money for the investigators, the family writes "We will not rest until we have answers".