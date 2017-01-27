Small plane skids off runway at PBIA - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Small plane skids off runway at PBIA

A King Air general aviation-style aircraft landed with its gear up at Palm Beach International Friday evening. 

The small aircraft skidded off the runway. 

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on scene investigating. 

No commercial airplane runways are impacted. 

There are no reports of injuries. 

 

