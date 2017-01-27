Hundreds sworn in as U.S. citizens

Story Video: Click here

There were about 449 people from nearly 64 countries who became U.S. citizens at the South Florida Fairgrounds Friday.



Among them, was 26 year-old Araceli Marin.

The ceremony will forever have a special meaning.



“It’s very exciting,” said Marin.



Marin knows she got a chance so many people only dream of. Twenty years ago, she and her family immigrated from Mexico.



“It’s a privilege. It’s something very big,” she said.



Marin says she is grateful she came to the United States legally, and worries about so many others from her country who did not.



“I know their struggle and I know who they are and I know they work every single day to make this country great as well.”



Their struggle, Marin, fears will only get harder.



This week President Trump took executive action on immigration and border patrol, starting with building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. He also hired thousands more federal agents to enforce immigration laws.



Marin said she welcomes change and respects our president, but hopes there can be a better future out there for people who share her love for America.



“Obviously I’m standing for Mexican people, for people who are working here every day, hard workers. I feel like they deserve a little bit better as far as immigration goes.”