Suspect in Riviera Beach shooting arrested

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

UPDATE: The suspect in the shooting that happened near a Riviera Beach daycare has been arrested.

Devon Graham, 21, was found by U.S. Marshal's Task Force and taken into custody from his mother's home in Riviera Beach at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday.

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as Jonal Taylor,20 of Riviera Beach.

Police believe Taylor, who was also the victim of a shooting on January 29, 2016, was targeted. They say he is not cooperating in the investigation and that the suspect in both shootings is the same person. Investigators believe the shootings are related to a physical altercation they had two years ago.

EARLIER:

One person was shot and two children were injured in connection with a shooting in the 7900 block of Military Trail in Riviera Beach Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

The children had just been picked up from a nearby daycare and were inside a vehicle when they were struck by shattered glass, police said.

They were taken to a hospital.

Police describe the gunshot victim as a 17-year-old male who was riding a bike when he was struck.



Riviera Beach Fire Rescue transported that person to the hospital for treatment.