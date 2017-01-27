Suspect in Riviera Beach shooting arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect in Riviera Beach shooting arrested

UPDATE: The suspect in the shooting that happened near a Riviera Beach daycare has been arrested. 

Devon Graham, 21, was found by U.S. Marshal's Task Force and taken into custody from his mother's home in Riviera Beach at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday.

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as Jonal Taylor,20 of Riviera Beach.

Police believe Taylor, who was also the victim of a shooting on January 29, 2016, was targeted. They say he is not cooperating in the investigation and that the suspect in both shootings is the same person. Investigators believe the shootings are related to a physical altercation they had two years ago.

EARLIER:

One person was shot and two children were injured in connection with a shooting in the 7900 block of Military Trail in Riviera Beach Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

The children had just been picked up from a nearby daycare and were inside a vehicle when they were struck by shattered glass, police said.

They were taken to a hospital.

Police describe the gunshot victim as a 17-year-old male who was riding a bike when he was struck.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue transported that person to the hospital for treatment. 

 

