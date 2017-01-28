Person injured trying to escape shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person injured trying to escape shooting

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A person was hurt after a shooting in Lake Worth overnight.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a robber fired a gun near South C Street and 2nd Avenue South.

Detectives say no one was wounded by the shot, but one person was injured trying to get away from the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

