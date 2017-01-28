Tiger escapes from circus, roams streets

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.

Dallas EMT shooter found dead along with one other person

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

ROME (AP) -- A tiger escaped from a circus in Sicily, running along the road in a town near Palermo before being recaptured.

Monreale Mayor Piero Capizzi said at first he thought someone was joking when he was told a tiger was on the loose Saturday.

But local traffic police indeed found the tiger on the run. The animal was re-captured after being coaxed to go inside a series of increasingly smaller cages. It was taken back to the circus.

The mayor says it is not known how the tiger escaped from the circus, which is currently performing in the Monreale area.