2017 Race for the Cure held in West Palm Beach

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

Dallas EMT shooter found dead along with one other person

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- Thousands of people have descended on Flagler Drive for the Susan G. Komen Race.

Beating breast cancer is a battle we’re passionate about at NewsChannel 5.

The show of support is incredible. There are more than 7,000 people attending the races and events.

It’s estimated that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The message is early detection is so important.

There are several races today, including the women’s 5K at 7:30 a.m., the men’s 5K at 8:15 a.m. and the big walk at 9 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony. There are also plenty of activities for kids, including face painting and glitter tattoos.

Registration is open. The cost is $45 for adults and $15 for kids.

