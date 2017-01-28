2017 Race for the Cure held in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2017 Race for the Cure held in West Palm Beach

Story Video: Click here

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- Thousands of people have descended on Flagler Drive for the Susan G. Komen Race.

Beating breast cancer is a battle we’re passionate about at NewsChannel 5.

The show of support is incredible. There are more than 7,000 people attending the races and events.

It’s estimated that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The message is early detection is so important.

There are several races today, including the women’s 5K at 7:30 a.m., the men’s 5K at 8:15 a.m. and the big walk at 9 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony. There are also plenty of activities for kids, including face painting and glitter tattoos.

Registration is open. The cost is $45 for adults and $15 for kids.

Warriors In Pink Profile: Loren and Tanzy - Mari and Liisa

If you have photos to share from the event, send them to youreport@wptv.com or submit them through http://youreport.wptv.com.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.