Children in attack: 'Granny just killed momma'

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

Dallas EMT shooter found dead along with one other person

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Screams filled a mobile home complex in the moments after a Florida woman allegedly killed her son and critically injured her daughter.

The Pensacola News-Journal reported that a newly-released police report included details from a Tuesday attack that resulted in the death of Devan Francis. Janel Charlene Francis has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

The police report cited by the paper said police responded to the mobile home complex after neighbors heard screaming. Police found Francis dead in the mobile home and Gabrielle Torrance bleeding profusely while she was on the ground outside.

A witness told police she saw two children, ages 4 and 5, screaming and crying ``Granny just killed momma.'' Both children had blood on their clothes and feet, according to the witnesses' statement.