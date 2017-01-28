Locals react to Trump's temporary refugee ban - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Locals react to Trump's temporary refugee ban

President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily ban refugees from seven countries is sending shock waves across the country including here in Palm Beach County.

The Muslim community says they are appalled, but others are applauding the move.

At the Muslim Community of Palm Beach County, people of all faiths are coming together to show solidarity.

 

"Get people working together," says William Swing, the president of the United Religions Initiative.

"There is such a need for these types of discussions," says Imam Mohamed Ismail.

Swing says right now that standing in solidarity with the Muslim community is critical after President Trump's most recent executive order.

"It's not just a threat to Muslims, it's a threat to every person of any faith," says Swing.

President Trump said this is not a Muslim ban, "It's about keeping people safe."

Former Chair of the Palm Beach County Republican Party Sid Dinerstein applauds the move.

"There are always going to be some small percentage who are coming here to do us harm," says Dinerstein.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is also calling on Congress and the Senate to speak out against these orders.

Sen. Bill Nelson said if the executive order turns into a strictly "Muslim ban" it will be unconstitutional.

