Bank robbed Saturday in Vero Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bank robbed Saturday in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Chase Bank in Vero Beach was robbed Saturday afternoon, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say a black male walked into the store at 5990 20th Street ust after 2 p.m. and presented a note demanding money.

The suspect was last seen on foot heading towards 58th Avenue.

IRCSO says no weapon is believed to have been used in the robbery.

