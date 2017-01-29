2 Injured in rollover crash on the Fla. Turnpike

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Two people were injured in a rollover crash on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Delray Beach Boulevard Sunday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a rollover crash at 10:30 a.m. approximately two miles north of the Atlantic Avenue exit.

First arriving crews reported a multi-vehicle crash with one vehicle having rolled over several times.

Two people were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.