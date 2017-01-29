2 Injured in rollover crash on the Fla. Turnpike - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Injured in rollover crash on the Fla. Turnpike

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Two people were injured in a rollover crash on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Delray Beach Boulevard Sunday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a rollover crash at 10:30 a.m. approximately two miles north of the Atlantic Avenue exit.

First arriving crews reported a multi-vehicle crash with one vehicle having rolled over several times.

Two people were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

