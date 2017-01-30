Hundreds protest Trump's order at PBIA

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

Story Video: Click here

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at airports across Florida including Palm Beach International Airport.

Everyone who gathered outside the baggage claim area at PBIA say President Trump's order goes against who we are as a country.

RELATED: Photos from protests across U.S.

"It's heartbreaking and it's unacceptable," said one protester.

It was a diverse crowd who held signs, yelled slogans and stood in solidarity for the Muslim community.

Afifa Khaliq from Pakistan worries the ban will spread to her native country.

"Immigration lawyers are telling them not to go back to Pakistan because they may not be able to come back here," says Khaliq.

Lisa Tilson used to welcome immigrants into her home.

"It broke my heart today to watch television and see Syrian children turned away," said Tilson.

Melissa Meca from Colombia recently became a US citizen.

"If this would have been happening 15 years ago when I first came, I hope somebody would have fought for me, so I'm here fighting for them," says Meca.

The county's Department of Airports granted organizers permission to hold Sunday's protest at PBIA.