McCray's Barbecue headed to Super Bowl

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

For the eleventh year, a local food truck will be heading to the Super Bowl to serve up its tasty barbecue.

Derrick McCray and his team from McCray's Backyard BBQ will be heading to Houston on Monday.

The team has an entire week ahead filled with catering events.

McCray says being invited back to the Super Bowl for more than a decade is a way he can bring the atmosphere of South Florida to a national level.

"The major thing is that we are blessed too be a part of and what it says about McCray's Backyard BBQ, about Mangonia Park, Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County. It says a lot about who we are here, but we’re grounded, we’re humble and we're very thankful," said owner Derrick McCray.

McCray's BBQ will also be unveiling their first indoor location along 45th Street in Mangonia Park in March.

