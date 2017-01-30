Small plane lands on I-95 in Indian River Co.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

A small plane made an emergency landing overnight on Interstate 95 southbound in Indian River County after departing Fort Pierce.

A 2004 Piper Cherokee single-engine plane landed around 1 a.m. Monday south of the State Road 60 exit at mile marker 144.

The Florida Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported.

All southbound lanes were slowed down on I-95 while the plane was towed 11 miles to a rest area. It arrived at the rest stop just before 8 a.m. where it will be disassembled and then taken to a local airport.

It is still unclear why the plane, owned by Ari Ben Aviation Inc., had to make an emergency landing.

"It was very fortunate there was light traffic at 1 a.m. Any time you can make a landing on an interstate and no one is injured or there is no damage, that’s a positive outcome," said FHP Sgt. Mark Wysocky.

Wysocky said the FAA will interview the pilot, Firas Awad H. Alghamdi, 20, along with the owner of the plane to determine what caused the emergency landing.