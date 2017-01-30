Small plane lands on I-95 in Indian River Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Small plane lands on I-95 in Indian River Co.

Story Video: Click here

A small plane made an emergency landing overnight on Interstate 95 southbound in Indian River County after departing Fort Pierce.

>>GALLERY: Plane lands on I-95 | Real-time traffic

A 2004 Piper Cherokee single-engine plane landed around 1 a.m. Monday south of the State Road 60 exit at mile marker 144.

 

 

The Florida Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported.

All southbound lanes were slowed down on I-95 while the plane was towed 11 miles to a rest area. It arrived at the rest stop just before 8 a.m. where it will be disassembled and then taken to a local airport.

It is still unclear why the plane, owned by Ari Ben Aviation Inc., had to make an emergency landing.

 

"It was very fortunate there was light traffic at 1 a.m. Any time you can make a landing on an interstate and no one is injured or there is no damage, that’s a positive outcome," said FHP Sgt. Mark Wysocky. 

Wysocky said the FAA will interview the pilot, Firas Awad H. Alghamdi, 20, along with the owner of the plane to determine what caused the emergency landing.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.