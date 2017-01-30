Suspect in armed robbery at ATM sought

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a suspect in an armed robbery.

It happened as the victim was getting cash from an ATM in the 4600 block of Forest Hill Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday.

The suspect took off in a 4-door sedan.

The person detectives are looking for is a man about 25-years-old who has short dark hair and about 5’06” – 5”08" tall.

If you have any information you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.