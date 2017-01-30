Cops: Man tried to kidnap toddler in Riviera

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Story Video: Click here

Authorities say a man jumped off his bike and tried to kidnap a toddler out of a stroller in Riviera Beach.

Citing a police report, The Palm Beach Post says 39-year-old Rene Ivan Raudales followed a woman, a 13-year-old child and a 2-year-old child strapped into a stroller after they left a Riviera Beach convenience store Wednesday.

The woman managed to get inside her home along with the two children, but when they reemerged several minutes later, the woman says Raudales was still there and tried to unbuckle the child, saying "Give me the baby." One of the alleged victims then struck the suspect in the face with the stroller.

Police say Raudales was arrested after first attempting to flee. He said he had no recollection of the incident.