Driver killed in Belle Glade head-on collision

A Palm Beach County man was killed in a head-on collision in Belle Glade early Sunday morning.

Genero Ortiz, 60, was heading southbound on State Road 715 when a northbound Ford F-250 drifted over the center line and hit him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, Jose Carbajal, 51, was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver of the Ford, Juan Hernandez-Guillen, 17, was transported to Lakeside Medical Center with minor injuries.

