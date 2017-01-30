Person shot and killed near Greenacres - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person shot and killed near Greenacres

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting near Greenacres.

It happened inside the Lago Palma Mobile Home Park.

One person was discovered dead at the scene, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

It appears there was an altercation between two people which resulted in the shooting at 1 Ricks Drive, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were dispatched to the scene.

 

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

