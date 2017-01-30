Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Accused Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooter Esteban Santiago pleaded not guilty Monday morning during a federal arraignment.

The case for Santiago, 26, will now go to trial.

The plea came after Judge Barry Seltzer read all 22 charges in Santiago’s indictment.

Judge Seltzer said the trial will take about 20 days to complete.

No trial date has been set. If convicted, Santiago faces death or life in prison.

In early January, a federal grand jury indicted Santiago on more than 20 charges.

According to authorities, Santiago boarded a flight from Anchorage, Alaska, to Minneapolis, Minnesota, before continuing on to Fort Lauderdale.

Santiago is charged in a shooting spree in the airport's crowded baggage claim area. Five people died from the shooting and six others were wounded.

Officials say he has admitted to the attack and is being held without bond.

