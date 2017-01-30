Student arrested for gun in backpack - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Student arrested for gun in backpack

A student has been arrested for having a gun in a backpack, according to the Palm Beach County School District.

The arrest happened Monday at Palm Beach Lakes High School, the district said.

School officials said the weapon was a handgun.

No other details were immediately released.

 

