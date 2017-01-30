Latest South Florida forecast from Storm Team FOX

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

A frost advisory has been issued for tonight for St. Lucie, Okeechobee, and Indian River counties. Under clear skies, overnight lows will drop into the lower and mid 30's in some spots. Sensitive plants may be affected if not covered or taken indoors.

FORECAST: This afternoon: Winds will stay breezy out of the northwest and are making it feel a little cooler than the actual temperatures. Temperatures will drop very quickly after sunset, and tonight will be one of the coldest of the season so far.

Tonight, clear skies and cold temperatures. Lows will be in the 40's with some 30's possible inland. Light winds out of the northwest.

Tuesday, mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees. Light easterly winds.

Wednesday through Friday, mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70's. Low rain chances and light northeasterly winds.

Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70's. Light easterly winds.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.