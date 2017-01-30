Immigration attorney responds to travel ban

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

A South Florida immigration attorney has been fielding many calls after President Trump's executive order temporarily suspending refugees and banning immigrants from seven countries

"The uncertainty is a huge factor," says Grant Kaplan.

He has many clients with ties to the seven countries included in Trump's order.

"A US citizen who has a wife from Iran that was supposed to go to an interview to get her permanent residence next week in Turkey and of course that has been canceled," he said.

Since President Trump issued his order, Kaplan has a piece of advice. "Inside the United States we're advising not to travel."

And that extends beyond the seven nations as Kaplan believes it's possible more countries could be included.

Mohamed Abdalla was planning on visiting his native country of Egypt with his family, however his father is a green card holder.

He worries his country will be added to the list.

"You never know. You never know if the president might add it next week."