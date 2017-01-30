Local Muslims voice travel concerns

Story Video: Click here

The list of groups vowing to fight President Trump’s executive order stopping people from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering this country continues to grow.



The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, announced Monday that the organization filed a federal lawsuit to challenge what they say is the President’s “Muslim ban.”



CAIR filed the lawsuit on behalf of about 20 people, including 2 Floridians, who claim the executive order is unconstitutional, violating the first and fifth amendments.



Meanwhile, there is still so much uncertainty following the executive order, that many fear more actions against the Muslim community could come.



27-year-old Ramsha Dogar is a masters student at the University of Central Florida.



She’s from Pakistan, studying here on a student visa. She wants to be a teacher.



She was planning to use her summer break to visit home for the first time in a year and a half.



“I was just about to buy the tickets this month,” said Dogar.



But after President Trump’s travel ban, she’s now afraid to leave.



“I do fear if I got back, and if the policy changes, then I’ll just be stuck there.”



While Pakistan is not one of the 7 countries listed in the order, Dogar fears there could be more action against people who live in Muslim countries.



“I won’t be able to finish my degree if I go back and they don’t let me re-enter,” she said.



Similar fears are being voiced to CAIR’s Florida offices.



“I’m telling you, by the dozens, they’re calling our offices,” said Wilfredo Ruiz, communications director for CAIR.



Among the many impacts, Ruiz says the ban has created fear and uncertainty in the Muslim community.



"It has brought a lot of uncertainty,” said Ruiz. “People are cancelling their travel, their religious pilgrimages, and a very sad uncertainty that we see.”

