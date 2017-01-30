Two people suffer burn injuries at service plaza - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two people suffer burn injuries at service plaza

Two people were transported to a local area trauma center after suffering burn injuries at a service plaza in Lake Worth Monday evening, 

It was not clear how the patients received their injuries. 

Officials say there is no fire at the service plaza. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

