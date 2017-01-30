Local Syrian club president supports trave ban

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla-- For about five years now, Anton Alzein had been president of the local Syrian Lebanese American club. It has a following of about 350. He was born in Damascus, Syria, lived in Holland where he met his wife, and moved to the United States about 15 years ago.

He supports President Trump's executive order signed Friday.

“I believe he's doing the right thing. I think his intention is to protect the American people and protect our border,” he says.

He agrees with Mr. Trump that this isn't a Muslim ban, but a way to buy time to separate the good people from the bad.

“I think it gives him a chance to solve the problems,” he says.

Critics of the travel ban, like former president Barack Obama, see it as exactly that, a ban on Muslims. In his first statement since the inauguration, an Obama spokesperson said today that he “fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

“What bothers me is the war there. We need to have peace. All the people want peace now,” Alzein says,

Alzein says President Trump will do what former presidents did not and help find a resolution in his war torn birth country.

“When we have peace we don't need to have refugees,” he says. “We don't need to pick any refugees to come here because we won't have refugees anymore. That’s the reason behind supporting him. Solve your problem, get peace, and stop refugees from going anyplace, anywhere.”

Alzein says none of his members or their families were affected by the travel ban.

