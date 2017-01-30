PBSO investigates possible murder-suicide

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide.

According to a PBSO spokesperson, shortly after 5:30 p.m., a male called PBSO dispatch asking that help be sent to a residence in the 6200 block of Adriatic Way in Greenacres.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased female alone in the home.

A short time after, Riviera Beach Police Department advised they were investigating a male that jumped to his death from the Blue Heron bridge into the water near Phil Foster Park.

PBSO detectives, Crime Scene Investigators, and Riviera Police Officers are currently investigating these two incidents which appear to be related.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

We are working what appears to be a murder/suicide. We responded to a plea for help at 6200 blk of Adriatic Way, we found a deceased woman. pic.twitter.com/iSGEZtuUu0 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) January 31, 2017