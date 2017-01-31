Arrest made in recent Delray Beach robberies

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Three women were arrested in connection of recent robberies in Delray Beach targeting women.

21-year-old Tottiana Conteen and Lontaisha Durham are charged with robbery. An 18-year-old girl was also arrested.

It's unclear which Delray Beach robberies the trio are connected to.

Last week, a woman was ambushed and beaten for her cell phone at a gas station, an elderly woman was robbed in the parking lot of Walmart and a woman was targeted and robbed while walking to her car.

Delray Beach police say the incidents are still under investigation.