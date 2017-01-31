Arrest made in recent Delray Beach robberies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Arrest made in recent Delray Beach robberies

Three women were arrested in connection of recent robberies in Delray Beach targeting women. 

21-year-old Tottiana Conteen and Lontaisha Durham are charged with robbery. An 18-year-old girl was also arrested. 

It's unclear which Delray Beach robberies the trio are connected to. 

Last week, a woman was ambushed and beaten for her cell phone at a gas station, an elderly woman was robbed in the parking lot of Walmart and a woman was targeted and robbed while walking to her car. 

Delray Beach police say the incidents are still under investigation.

