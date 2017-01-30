Red Cross releases statement to demonstrators

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Hundreds of demonstrators are planning a march to Mar-A-Lago this weekend, when President Donald Trump is planning to be at his Palm Beach compound.

"We respect the right of all Americans to express their political viewpoints and are thankful to live in a country where such discourse is embraced. We hope these expressions will not hinder the efforts of an impartial humanitarian organization to raise much needed funds supporting our life-saving work around the world."

Demonstrators say they are meeting at Trump Plaza Saturday before marching to, or near, Mar-A-Lago.