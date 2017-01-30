Red Cross releases statement to demonstrators - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Red Cross releases statement to demonstrators

Story Video: Click here

Hundreds of demonstrators are planning a march to Mar-A-Lago this weekend, when President Donald Trump is planning to be at his Palm Beach compound. 

"We respect the right of all Americans to express their political viewpoints and are thankful to live in a country where such discourse is embraced. We hope these expressions will not hinder the efforts of an impartial humanitarian organization to raise much needed funds supporting our life-saving work around the world."

Demonstrators say they are meeting at Trump Plaza Saturday before marching to, or near, Mar-A-Lago. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.