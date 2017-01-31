Coldest temps of the season hit South Florida

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Story Video: Click here

Vero Beach and Okeechobee residents are expected to see the coldest weather in our area Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Monday night, Vero Beach residents could be seen wearing layers and coats. Outside seating at restaurants was empty.

“A few extra layers and we can handle it,” said Jim Davis. “Beats the damn snow up north!”

But Davis, a ‘snow bird’ from the north, says it’s a little chilly, even for him. “It bothers me. I like hot weather.”

The cold might be uncomfortable for some, but it’s potentially threatening for other Treasure Coast residents.

Fort Pierce isn’t expected to be as cold as Vero Beach, but employees at Heathcote Botanical Gardens are keeping a close eye on the conditions.

“I can assure you if it does drop, we’ll be on campus,” said Executive Director Diane Kimes.

A source of pride for the gardens is the near 100 Bonsai trees. Kimes says their garden has the most tropical Bonsai trees in the country.

They’re the most sensitive plants to cold weather and frost, Kimes says, “It can be devastating.”

The plants were sprayed with water, which helps lock in some warmth.

If a frost risk arises, crews will cover each plant with blankets.

“It takes about three to four hours to do about 100 of the trees,” Kimes said. “We’re going to be cautiously optimistic that we won’t have to go to that level.”