Missing Lantana man located safely

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

UPDATE: PBSO says Richard Bruce Vautin has been found and is home safe.

#BREAKING PBSO says Richard Bruce Vautin is home safe. There was a Silver Alert out after he went missing yesterday afternoon. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/kUH4Ee7zTS — Chris Stewart (@CStewartWPTV) January 31, 2017

EARLIER STORY:

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing, endangered Lantana man.

Richard Bruce Vautin, 77, also known as Bruce, was last seen at 1:45 p.m. Monday, when he drove away from his residence in the 4100 block of 4th Court and headed to a doctor's appointment in Loxahatchee.

Bruce was driving a 2003 black Mazda MPV bearing Florida tag 023664WT, handicap, and has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall weighing 320 pounds, with black and gray hair, blue eyes and a scar on the right side of his jaw. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve pullover shirt, blue sweat pants and yellow hospital socks.

Bruce suffers from dementia and diabetes and he doesn't have his medication with him.

Anyone who should come in contact with Bruce is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.