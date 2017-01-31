Missing Lantana man located safely - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing Lantana man located safely

UPDATE: PBSO says Richard Bruce Vautin has been found and is home safe.

EARLIER STORY:

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing, endangered Lantana man. 

Richard Bruce Vautin, 77, also known as Bruce, was last seen at 1:45 p.m. Monday, when he drove away from his residence in the 4100 block of 4th Court and headed to a doctor's appointment in Loxahatchee.

Bruce was driving a 2003 black Mazda MPV bearing Florida tag 023664WT, handicap, and has not been seen or heard from since. 

He is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall weighing 320 pounds, with black and gray hair, blue eyes and a scar on the right side of his jaw. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve pullover shirt, blue sweat pants and yellow hospital socks. 

Bruce suffers from dementia and diabetes and he doesn't have his medication with him. 

Anyone who should come in contact with Bruce is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency. 

